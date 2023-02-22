Hiker Dies in Grand Canyon Trying to Hike to River and Back
DEADLY AMBITIONS
Park officials from the Grand Canyon National Park announced Tuesday that a 56-year-old Wisconsin man died while attempting a day trip hike down to the Colorado River and back. In a statement, the National Park Service (NPS) said they were alerted to a report an unresponsive hiker on Feb. 17 at approximately 3:00 p.m. When the rescuers reached the unresponsive man, half an hour later, he was already dead. He was attempting to do the Bright Angel Trail, which starts on the South Rim of the Canyon and descend 7.8 miles to the Colorado River while passing through Havasupai Gardens. Hikers must then return by hiking back up those 7.8 miles. The National Park service discourages hikers from attempting the full trail in one day. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, the statement read.