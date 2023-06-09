CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hiker Dies Trying to Save Teen From Falling Off Ledge of Waterfall
TRAGIC
Read it at Sacramento Bee
A heroic rescue attempt in California turned tragic when a woman hiking with four teenagers tried to save one of them from slipping off a ledge, only to end up falling to her death in the process. The woman, who authorities haven’t named, was hiking with four teenagers at Three Sisters Falls near San Diego on Thursday when one of them slipped on the edge of a waterfall, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Police said the woman tried to rescue the girl who had lost her balance, causing both of them to go over the falls. The girl sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, while the woman died at the scene.