Hiker Dies After Falling Off Wyoming National Park Mountain
HORROR
A California woman plummeted to her death on Friday while hiking a mountain in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the National Park Service announced in a press release. Joy Cho was with seven other people, according to park rangers, when she fell off the side of Teewinot Mountain, which has a peak of about 12,325 feet above sea level. The release said Cho “had succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene,” and her body was flown out via a helicopter. Officials did not specify the age of the woman or the manner in which she fell. Her death comes after a teenage boy miraculously survived falling more than 70 feet into the Grand Canyon on Thursday. The teen suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition at a pediatric trauma center.