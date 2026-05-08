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Hiker Killed in Suspected Bear Attack in National Park

NIGHTMARE HIKE

It’s the first deadly bear attack in the park in decades.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

ALASKA, UNITED STATES - 2003/01/01: USA, Alaska, Glacier Bay National Park, Brown Bear On Shore. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A hiker has been killed in a suspected bear attack in Montana’s Glacier National Park. A spokesman for the park said that the man was found in a densely wooded area on Wednesday and that “his injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter.” The National Park Service said it is withholding the identity of the victim until 72 hours after his next-of-kin were informed. “Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns. The investigation is ongoing,” the park said. Large swathes of the park have been closed “until further notice” as a result. Around 1,000 brown bears live in the park in Montana’s Rocky Mountains, but Wednesday’s grim discovery marks the first deadly attack there since 1998. A 34-year-old female hiker was injured by a brown bear at Lake Janet in Glacier National Park last August.

Read it at National Park Service
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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