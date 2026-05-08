Hiker Killed in Suspected Bear Attack in National Park

A hiker has been killed in a suspected bear attack in Montana’s Glacier National Park. A spokesman for the park said that the man was found in a densely wooded area on Wednesday and that “his injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter.” The National Park Service said it is withholding the identity of the victim until 72 hours after his next-of-kin were informed. “Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns. The investigation is ongoing,” the park said. Large swathes of the park have been closed “until further notice” as a result. Around 1,000 brown bears live in the park in Montana’s Rocky Mountains, but Wednesday’s grim discovery marks the first deadly attack there since 1998. A 34-year-old female hiker was injured by a brown bear at Lake Janet in Glacier National Park last August.