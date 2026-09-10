Hiker Makes Horrifying Double Discovery Up Mountain

A hiker has found two dead bodies while on a Georgia mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a member of the public found the remains at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning while walking on Mount Yonah. They added that the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources soon reached the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Region 8 Crime Scene Unit was also called in to help process the site. No further details, such as the identities of the corpses, where they were found, or how they may have died, have been released at this stage of the investigation. Officials have also offered no indication of how long the bodies may have been on the mountain, or the condition of the remains. “We will give an update when additional information becomes available,” White County Sheriff Rick Kelly said in a statement. Mount Yonah is a mountain ridge located in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in North Georgia. It is located between the city of Cleveland and the mountain town of Helen.