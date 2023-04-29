CHEAT SHEET
Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency and Wakes Up Impaled on a Stick
A hiker had a seizure while on the side of a mountain and awoke to find herself impaled on a stick, according to MassLive. Candace Hadwen, 23, was hiking on Mt. Kilburn in New Hampshire earlier this week when she suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness. When Hadwen awoke she realized she had fallen and impaled herself on a stick and was bleeding heavily from her abdomen, according to the Brattleboro Reformer. She was 100 yards off trail at the time. Ambulance, fire, police and conservation officers all responded to the call for help. The firefighters reached Hadwen first, and she was removed from the mountainside in a helicopter and taken to a hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire.