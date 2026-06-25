Hiker Plunges 120 Feet in Horrific Mountain Fall

A 33-year-old hiker was rescued after plunging about 120 feet down a steep mountain gully in Washington state, prompting a dramatic helicopter operation by the U.S. Coast Guard. The fall occurred Saturday while the woman was hiking near Mount Larrabee in the North Cascades close to the Canadian border, according to the Coast Guard. Officials said she suffered serious injuries and was unable to descend the rugged terrain on her own. In video of the rescue, a member of the hiking party can be heard pleading, “Come save my friend!” as the helicopter arrives. Due to the remote location and limited daylight, Washington state emergency crews requested assistance from a federal MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. The aircrew spent about 40 minutes searching the narrow gully and nearly exhausted their fuel while trying to locate the injured hiker. They eventually found her and hoisted her aboard the aircraft at around 8:40 p.m. local time. She was then flown to Bellingham Airport, where emergency medical personnel were waiting.