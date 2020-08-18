CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hiker Rescued After Being Trapped in New Mexico Ravine for Two Weeks
MIRACULOUS
Read it at NBC News
A hiker who was stranded in the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico for two weeks has been rescued, officials announced. The unidentified hiker, a man in his 50s, was found by another hiker, John Utsey, and his daughter suffering from a “dangerously low” body temperature and trapped in a deep ravine. “It's the bottom of a canyon that was hard to access,” Santa Fe Assistant Fire Chief Brian Moya said. “If you were on a trail hiking, you wouldn't have seen him or heard him.” The man suffers from chronic back pain and had injured himself while hiking, preventing him from being able to stand or walk. Rescuers built a fire to raise the man’s body temperature upon his discovery and brought him to the hospital for medical treatment.