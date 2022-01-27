Hiker Trying to Take Selfie Falls 700 Feet to His Death in Arizona
‘VERY TRAGIC ACCIDENT’
A hiker fell to his death while attempting to take a picture near the trail’s edge on a mountain peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Richard Jacobson, 21, had been camping with a friend near Lost Dutchman State Park, east of Phoenix. Jacobson apparently slipped after going to take a photo of himself and the city skyline in the background. His body was recovered by an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter some 700 feet below his campsite. Sgt. Doug Peoble said Jacobson’s hiking companion was also airlifted out after making the 911 call. “As you can imagine, he was very distraught. He was torn up pretty bad emotionally,” Peoble said. The sergeant said that a preliminary investigation had turned up no signs of foul play or drug use. “He slipped and fell,” Peoble explained, adding later, “It was just a very tragic accident.”