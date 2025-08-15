Hiker Trapped Behind Waterfall Rescued After 2 Days

A Long Beach man survived two days trapped behind a waterfall before being rescued in what authorities called a “stunning survival story.” The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said 46-year-old Ryan Wardell began hiking Sunday at Seven Teacups, a popular canyoning site near the North Fork of the Kern River, intending to rappel the waterfalls. He was last seen that evening at the top of the falls and never returned to his car. Search teams were alerted Monday, but rescuers postponed search efforts until daylight due to the “technical difficulty of the area.” On Tuesday morning, specialized swift water and search and rescue crews deployed a drone that spotted Wardell behind a large waterfall. A California Highway Patrol helicopter hoisted him to safety. Wardell told deputies he became trapped after coming off his rappel lines and being caught in the river’s hydraulics. He was treated for minor injuries and dehydration before reuniting with his family. TCSO urged visitors to “stay safe, stay smart, and stay alive.”