Hiker Dies of Hypothermia After Desperate Rescue Effort on Mt. Washington

A hiker who sent out a distress call during severe weather—sparking a frantic and dangerous rescue effort on Mt. Washington in New Hampshire—died of hypothermia. Fifteen rescuers braved “driving rain, blowing snow, and sustained 50-60 mph winds with gusts over 80 mph” to reach 53-year-old Xi Chen on Saturday night. After trying to warm him up, the crew carried him a mile to an ambulance at the summit, but he died hours later at the hospital. CNN reports that Chen’s wife alerted authorities to his predicament after he texted her that he “felt he would die without a rescue.”