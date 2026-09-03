Hikers’ AI-Planned Mountain Climb Goes Horribly Wrong

A mountain adventure planned with artificial intelligence ended with a rescue after three hikers found themselves stranded. The college students told the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department they relied on Google Gemini to map their route and decide what supplies they needed. But the AI-assisted plan badly underestimated the challenge that Mount Shasta in California posed. Expecting the ascent to take about eight hours, the men didn’t bring enough food, water, or emergency equipment, with the climb ultimately taking twice as long. Their problems worsened on the descent when they became disoriented and lost their way. One hiker also suffered a knee injury, leaving the group unable to continue safely without help. Rescuers were eventually called in and brought all three red-faced men off the mountain.