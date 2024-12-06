Hikers Find Crying Woman Tied to a Tree in Monterey Forest

Cheat Sheet
Jurors Deadlocked in Subway Manslaughter Case
DEADLOCKED
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.24 1:19PM EST 
Daniel Penny returns to the courtroom after a break during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 03, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments have ended and the jury is expected to deliberate in the trial in trial of Penny, 26, a former Marine, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely by choking him during an altercation involving panhandling on a New York City subway car.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The jury in Daniel Penny’s manslaughter case signaled Friday that they’re struggling to reach a verdict on the case. They must decide if Penny “recklessly” caused the death of Jordan Neely by putting him in a six-minute chokehold on the subway in May 2023. Penny’s attorneys argued that the former Marine was justified in putting Neely in a chokehold because witnesses say he told passengers, “Somebody’s going to die today,” and that he was ready to go to jail. Prosecutors argue that no witnesses testified that Neely brandished a weapon or touched anybody, and that Penny kept Neely in the chokehold long after other passengers left the train. The jury has been deliberating since Tuesday. The jury could also convict him of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. If the jury can’t reach a verdict then Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley would issue an “Allen” charge, which urges them to reach a unanimous verdict. Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the manslaughter charge, or up to four years if convicted of a lesser count.

2
Trump Doubles Down on Backing Hegseth: ‘Pete Is a WINNER’
DIGGING IN
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 12.06.24 10:33AM EST 
Donald Trump posted a message of support for Pete Hegseth, his pick for defense secretary, on Truth Social.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Friday fired off an unequivocal message of support for his defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth in the wake of several damaging reports about the Fox News star’s alleged behavior. “Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe,” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social. “He was a great student—Princeton/Harvard educated—with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!” Trump’s post came the morning after Hegseth spent the day meeting with senators whose votes he’ll need to be confirmed as the next Pentagon chief. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Hegseth insisted he’d had a “great week”—despite multiple bombshell reports emerging in recent days about his alleged drunken antics, which he denies, along with rumors that Trump is considering replacing him with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his nominee for defense secretary. “As long as Donald Trump wants me in this fight, I’m going to be standing right here in this fight,” Hegseth said.

3
Paris Jackson Is Engaged to Boyfriend Justin Long
THE WAY YOU MAKE ME FEEL
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.06.24 12:06PM EST 
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Confusing celebrity update: Paris Jackson, daughter of late musician Michael Jackson, is engaged to Justin Long. Not the Justin Long I think you’re thinking of (he’s married to Kate Bosworth) but another Justin Long; the Justin Long who Jackson has been dating for about two years. He works as a music producer, sound engineer, and mixer, according to The Daily Mail, and first appeared on Jackson’s Instagram in Nov. 2022. The next time he showed up on her grid was Friday, in a carousel she posted to celebrate Long’s birthday, which also included photos of the proposal. “Happy birthday, my sweet blue,” she captioned the post, using her nickname for her fiancé. “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with.” As for when the pair became engaged, Jackson was photographed wearing a big diamond ring during Paris Fashion Week this past September. Consider this the hard launch?

4

Hikers Find Crying Woman Tied to a Tree in Monterey Forest

MYSTERY
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 12.06.24 12:46PM EST 
Published 12.06.24 12:38PM EST 
Pebble Beach, California
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two hikers reportedly stumbled upon a woman tied to a tree and crying in Monterey County, California, on Wednesday. According to SF Gate, she was walking a trail in Pebble Beach around 7:30 that morning when she noticed a “suspicious male” behind her, holding a gun. The man did not take anything from her or assault her or injure her, just left her tied up for two hours before the passersby found her. With the help of another hiker, he untied the woman and called the police. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office subsequently launched a search for the suspect, described as being in his 30s with a neck tattoo involving the letter Z. SFGate reports that while authorities haven’t identified anyone matching that description yet, they say there is “no active threat to the community.”

5
Russian TikTok Psy Op Blamed for Country’s Election Collapse
PUTIN IN WORK
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.06.24 1:12PM EST 
Independent candidate Calin Georgescu
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A top Romanian court alleged Friday that Russia conducted an elaborate TikTok psy op to get a pro-Putin political newcomer elected president. The European Union member state’s Constitutional Court made the unprecedented decision to annul the results after the first round of its election votes, with Sunday’s second round of voting canceled, too. A raft of now-released intelligence reports allege that front-runner Calin Georgescu soared into the lead backed by 25,000 TikTok accounts based in Moscow. The Euro skeptic and anti-NATO Georgescu, who has professed his admiration of Romania’s fascist past, was a relative nobody before the election and was polling at around 5 percent. The U.S. State Department said earlier this week that it was concerned by the Romanian Supreme Council of National Defense’s “report of Russian involvement in malign cyber activity designed to influence the integrity of the Romanian electoral process.”

6
Missing American Climbers Presumed Dead in New Zealand
FOOTPRINTS IN THE SNOW
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 12.06.24 9:54AM EST 
Published 12.06.24 9:46AM EST 
The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A trio of climbers who disappeared on Aoraki/Mount Cook, the highest mountain in New Zealand, are presumed dead. The BBC reports that Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker made the announcement on Friday, five days after the men went missing. Although investigators have not yet located their bodies, during drone scans of the area, they did spot personal belongings and footprints in the snow on a ridge. Police believe the men fell while trying to cross. Two of them—Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, reportedly experienced climbers—were American while a third, whose name has not been disclosed, was Canadian. They were reported missing on Monday, having never showed up for their post-summit transportation down the mountain.

7
Timothée Chalamet ‘Floored’ by Bob Dylan’s Reaction to New Biopic
FIVE STARS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.05.24 9:08PM EST 
Published 12.05.24 6:07PM EST 
Timothée Chalamet speaks onstage during the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Timothée Chalamet thanked Bob Dylan for the shoutout after the legendary singer-songwriter praised his new biopic A Complete Unknown. “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob,” Chalamet posted on X. The film, set to be released on Dec. 25, stars Chalamet as a young Dylan. “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me,” Dylan posted on X. Though Dylan didn’t share if he’s seen the film yet, he did recommend the book the biopic is based off of. “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport,” he added. “After you’ve seen the movie read the book.” Dylan also gave a nod to the film’s title, A Complete Unknown, which references lyrics from Dylan’s 1965 song “Like a Rolling Stone.” “What a title!” he wrote.

8
Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Was Secretly Separated From Wife
PERSONAL PROBLEMS
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 5:31PM EST 
Brian Thompson
United Health Group

The slain UnitedHealthcare CEO had a criminal record for drunk driving and was secretly separated from his wife for years before he was shot dead in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to public records. Minnesota court filings show that in 2017 Brian Thompson was arrested and convicted on charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired, for which he received probation. In addition to legal troubles, the executive, who was gunned down in what NYPD has labeled a “premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack,” also seems to have faced recent marital issues. Based on property records, voter registration forms, and reports from neighbors, Brian and Paulette Thompson had lived in different homes less than a mile apart in Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the past several years, The Wall Street Journal reported. In 2018, Thompson bought a five-bedroom second house for around $1 million, while his wife’s residence remained in another house nearby, also worth about $1 million, based on Zillow listings and public records. Paulette Thompson told MSNBC her husband had received threats related to his company’s “lack of coverage” and said in a statement to a local Fox affiliate in Minnesota that his killing had left her and their two sons “shattered.” About 12 hours after his killing, someone made a bomb threat at his Minnesota home, but authorities did not find any evidence of explosives, TMZ reported. UnitedHealthcare and the Hennepin County District Court did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry about Thompson’s DUI.

9
Scrubs Reboot in the Works At ABC
We're Back
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 4:09PM EST 
Published 12.05.24 3:53PM EST 
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs."
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs." Courtesy of NBC/Getty Images

Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, is currently developing a reboot of the widely loved sitcom for ABC, Variety reported. Despite having a deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio is reportedly carving out space for Lawrence to work on the show. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Variety adds that Lawrence will not be serving as the reboot’s showrunner if it gets fully greenlit. Cast members have also yet to be attached, and no other deals for the reboot are reportedly in place. Running for nine seasons between 2001 and 2008, Scrubs followed the daily hijinks of a hospital staff and starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn. A reboot of the show has been thrown around for some time, with Lawrence sharing at a 2022 ATX Festival panel, “We’re gonna do it, you guys know. If you ever have an excuse to work with people you want to spend time with anyway, run to it.” Lawrence also famously created or co-created series like Cougar Town, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking.

10
Health Insurer Scraps Widely Hated Plan to Cap Anesthesia Coverage
UNDER DURESS
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 12.06.24 7:11AM EST 
Published 12.05.24 5:16PM EST 
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield HQ
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

A top health insurance provider has scrapped a controversial plan to limit anesthesia coverage for surgical patients. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer try to implement the much-ridiculed cap, which would have required patients to pay out-of-pocket for any anesthesia administered after their surgery went over an arbitrary time limit. Connecticut’s comptroller, Sean Scanlon, said Thursday in a statement, “After hearing from people across the state about this concerning policy, my office reached out to Anthem. I’m pleased to share this policy will no longer be going into effect here in Connecticut.” The plan was announced last month for customers in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri. The pending policy went viral on Wednesday, after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in Manhattan in a “targeted attack.” Anthem said in a statement Thursday that it had pulled the policy for all three states, citing “significant widespread misinformation” about it.

