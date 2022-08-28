Hiking Group Gets Lost in Arizona Desert, Runs Out of Water Leaving One Dead
NOBODY LISTENS
A group of out-of-towners found themselves lost and dehydrated on a hike through Arizona’s Sara Park, near Lake Havasu City, Friday afternoon, launching an all-out search and rescue that resulted in two hospitalizations and one death. According to officials, the four hikers were unaware of the risks of hiking the challenging trail during the heat of the day, when they found themselves out of water and lost in the desert. All of Sara Park’s trails are categorized as moderate to hard, according to AllTrails, a national trail guide, but the hike was ill advised from the get-go. Officials warn against trekking in the desert sun, which heated the surrounding area to a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The group of hikers included two women, 63 and 27, and two men, 61 and 31. All but the young man were found that Friday by Lake Havasu City Fire. Officials located the young man on Saturday, deceased and “off the marked trail system in the desert wilderness,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.