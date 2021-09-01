Hiking Trail Where Family and Their Dog Mysteriously Died Closed for ‘Unknown Hazards’
STAY AWAY
It’s been two weeks since Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog, Oksi, were all inexplicably found dead on a hiking trail in a remote area of California’s Sierra National Forest. Now, federal forest officials have decided to shut down the trails and campgrounds in the area because of what they only described as “unknown hazards.” The Sierra National Forest said in a statement that the area will be off-limits to the public until at least Sept. 26 due to “unknown hazards found in and around the Savage Lundy Trail.” The statement didn’t give any details on the suspected hazards, or any more information on what could have killed the family. According to CNN, autopsies on the family and a necropsy on their dog didn’t come back with any conclusive results, but results from toxicology tests are expected this week.