Hilaria Baldwin Slams the Haters in Deluded NYT Interview
NO ME ENTIENDO
The Hilaria Baldwin media cycle somehow reached day four on Wednesday, as the yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin defended her seemingly made-up Spanish identity in an interview with The New York Times. Baldwin, born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, had previously claimed to be born and raised in Spain, despite being from Boston. In the interview, she deflected blame to “people misrepresenting me” and said she withheld details on her upbringing to protect her parents’ privacy. “One of the most important places to start is this idea of boundaries.” she said, adding that “my intention is not to be a Spanish TV personality.” She explained a past TV appearance where she purported not to know the English word for cucumber as a “brain fart” and said she never corrected articles in Latina-oriented magazines that called her Spanish because she didn’t read the articles.