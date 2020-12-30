New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Hilaria Baldwin Slams the Haters in Deluded NYT Interview

    NO ME ENTIENDO

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Don Emmert/AFP via Getty

    The Hilaria Baldwin media cycle somehow reached day four on Wednesday, as the yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin defended her seemingly made-up Spanish identity in an interview with The New York Times. Baldwin, born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, had previously claimed to be born and raised in Spain, despite being from Boston. In the interview, she deflected blame to “people misrepresenting me” and said she withheld details on her upbringing to protect her parents’ privacy. “One of the most important places to start is this idea of boundaries.” she said, adding that “my intention is not to be a Spanish TV personality.” She explained a past TV appearance where she purported not to know the English word for cucumber as a “brain fart” and said she never corrected articles in Latina-oriented magazines that called her Spanish because she didn’t read the articles.

    Read it at The New York Times