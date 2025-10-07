Hilaria Baldwin Denies She’s a ‘Nepo Wife’

Hilaria Baldwin claims she is not a “nepo wife” and earned her spot on Dancing with the Stars without the help of her husband, actor Alec Baldwin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “If he ever made a call...I would feel like I didn’t deserve it.” She emphasized that she’s a “hard worker” who earns opportunities on her “own merit.” Baldwin, an entrepreneur who co-founded Yoga Vida Studios, authored three wellness books and co-hosts the Growing Up Together podcast. She revealed that “one of the things that drives Alec crazy” is how “independent” she is, though she added, “Alec is always extraordinarily supportive of me working.” Baldwin said the Rust actor encouraged her to join the season 34 cast after she hesitated, fearing “nobody was going to want to have [her] there.” The couple, who married in 2012 and share seven children, have found her participation on the show to be “healing,” allowing her to take needed “me time”; which she claims has made her a better mom.