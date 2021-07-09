Hilaria Baldwin Is STILL Claiming to Be Spanish
‘ALLOWED TO BE FLUID’
Seven months after being exposed for falsely claiming to be Spanish, Hilaria Baldwin is still at it. In an Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote that she considers herself culturally “fluid.” “We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves,” she wrote under a photo of her daughter holding an artwork of paint mixed together. “This is the right that each person should have.”
Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, had claimed for years that she was from Spain and put on a Spanish accent in media appearances. But she was actually born in Boston as Hillary, and split her time between Massachusetts and Spain, where her parents moved later in life. “When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong,” she wrote. “We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique-our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.”