Hilary Duff Opens Up About Overcoming ‘Horrifying’ Eating Disorder as a Teen
‘APPRECIATING MY HEALTH’
Sporting a blue swimsuit and a toned physique on the January issue of Women’s Health Australia, it would be easy to think that Hilary Duff, 35, has never struggled with her body image. But as part of the cover story, the Lizzie McGuire star offered a glimpse of her life while struggling with an eating disorder at the age of 17. “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’” Duff said. “It was horrifying.” Sharing her new workout regimen built on strength training rather than fad dieting, Duff and her trainer Dominic Leeder detailed how the star splits her time between family, work, and health. “[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body,” Duff said. “Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”