Hilary Duff Slams Publication of Aaron Carter Memoir: ‘Heartless Money Grab’
‘CLICK-BAIT’
Hilary Duff slammed a publisher for moving forward with a plan to publish a partially finished book about her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s life, calling its contents “unverified click-bait” rushed out for profit. The Lizzie McGuire star, 35, issued a withering statement to the Daily Mail on the subject hours after the New York Post published a short excerpt in which Carter claimed to have taken Duff’s virginity when she was about 13 years old. “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” Duff said. “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.” Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life was supposedly co-written by Carter and Andy Symonds. Symonds is the president and publisher of Ballast Books, the house that is expected to push the memoir on Nov. 15, less than two weeks after Carter was found dead in his bathtub at 34 years old.