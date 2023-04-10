CHEAT SHEET
Hilary Swank, 48, Announces Birth of Twins
‘IT WASN’T EASY’
Million Dollar Baby actress Hilary Swank announced Monday that she has given birth to twins. The 48-year-old shared a picture with her newborn children on Instagram, writing: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.” She also wished her 1.4 million followers on the platform a Happy Easter and said she was “posting from pure heaven.” The Oscar-winning movie star announced her pregnancy last year during an appearance on Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank said in October. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” She later described her pregnancy as a “total miracle.”