Of Course Hilary Swank Rescued a Woman’s Lost Dog
A small dachshund in Albany, New York, got a swanky ride after being separated from her owner. Chelsea Blackwell lost Blue, her pet of 15 years, on Monday, prompting her to roam the city in her car and desperately ask passersby if they had seen a brown dog. When she pulled up to a camera crew, Blackwell learned not only that Blue had been found, but that she had been found by a celebrity who was in the area filming a movie. Around an hour later, Hilary Swank arrived with Blue in her lap, returning the pooch to Blackwell. The Million Dollar Baby star suggested that they all get a pic together, which Blackwell later shared on Facebook.