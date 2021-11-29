Friend of Dead Model Declared Brain Dead 2 Weeks After Being Dumped Outside Hospital
UNSOLVED
An interior designer who was left outside of a Los Angeles hospital, hours after her friend’s dead body was dumped at another medical center nearby, has been declared brain dead. Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, had previously been in a coma for two weeks, according to a GoFundMe set up to assist with her medical expenses. Her father confirmed her latest status to The Sun.
Heroin was discovered in Cabrales Arzola’s system after her admittance to the hospital on Nov. 13, and her late friend’s husband, Jan Cilliers. The drug “is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily,” he said earlier this month. He and family members suspected foul play for the deaths of his wife, model Christy Giles, along with Cabrales Arzola.
The night before her body was unceremoniously dumped on the sidewalk outside a Culver City hospital, Giles had been celebrating her 24th birthday with Cabrales-Arzola. The women allegedly left the warehouse soiree for a Hollywood Hills afterparty, at which they never arrived. Two men who allegedly left the party with the pair were interviewed by police, according to Cilliers, and maintained the women had accidentally overdosed. Cabrales-Arzola would have been 27 on Monday, her father said.