As Scouted ramped up its coverage of men’s athleisure-wear and activewear, one name that kept popping up was Hill City. GAP’s foray into elevated men’s performance clothing has been giving us option after option of high-end, high quality products and we’ve repeatedly featured them, whether for the best running shorts, athleisure pants that work at work, performance shirts, performance underwear, and overall running gear. Here’s an overall take on the brand: When Hill City does something, it does it with purpose. Intrigued? Great. To help you navigate what’s become a vast universe of solid clothing options from Hill City, we put together a guide to their essentials to get you started on your own upgrades for any and all seasons.

Everyday Pant in Athletic Fit, $128 at Hill City: Had to start off with one of the most important reasons to head over to Hill City. That is: a strong endeavor to deliver durable, comfortable, and feature-packed pairs of athleisure pants fit for any style or activity (even running, if you needed to). An athletic fit widens at the hip and thigh and slims down at the calf. The fabric repels water on the outside and wicks sweat from the inside. An invisible zipper pocket secures your valuables.

6'' X-Purpose Short with Lining, $68 at Hill City: As I’ve shared before, these are generally my favorite overall fitness shorts to wear—whether I’m running or skipping cardio that day and only lifting. You’re getting abrasion-resistant nylon that stretches four ways, repels water, and resists wrinkles. A hidden zip compartment is ready to hide and secure your valuables. And the liner, which itself is anti-odor and quick-drying, includes an extremely handy smartphone pocket. Maybe most importantly, its design is simple and high-quality, lending itself to casual activities that have nothing to do with fitness.

Lightweight Bodymap Train Tee, $48 at Hill City: When I first covered this moisture-wicking and quick-drying shirt after wearing it a while, I started with “Hill City never disappoints.” Still true, in my experience. This shirt is really, really light and fits like a second skin. Its proprietary XT2 train fabric leans into silver ions to protect against odors through years of sweating.

Performance Boxer Brief, $24 at Hill City: Made from fabric designed to keep you cool and blend of proprietary Lenzing Modal and TENCEL fibers, your moisture is managed and your comfort is elevated. I find these to be perfect for the gym and great for every day. They also carry a slight glean that looks great on anybody. And with that price, you’re getting features that normally run much higher.

