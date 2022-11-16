These New Hill House Home Coats Are About to Elevate Your Cold-Weather Lineup

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that the weather is finally cooling down, it’s time to start pulling out those fall and winter-wear staples, but if you’re like me and have been wearing the same plaid peacoat and North Face fleece for the past six years, perhaps it’s time to give your closet a mini makeover. But with the endless number of online shops and stores to peruse, it can be difficult to know where to find the right cooler-weather staples to wear these coming months.

Many people came to know Hill House Home for their pandemic-famous, ruched nap dresses and floral linens and bedding, but over the past few years, the burgeoning brand has expanded its line to include things like shoes, jewelry, swimwear, coats and jackets, and more everyday essentials. And Hill House Home isn’t just adding noise and clutter to the fashion world; their clothes bring a certain sophistication, glamour, and vintage style to the forefront in all their designs.

Being that I’m already a fan of Hill House Home’s shoes, robes, and nap dresses, I had great faith that their newest coat and jacket collection, specifically their Quilt Coat and Duvet Coat, would prove to be as well-made, fashionable, and snug as the rest of their collection and could save my closet from looking shabby, tired, and just plain out of style these coming months.

Hill House Home Quilted Satin Coat The short, emerald Quilt Coat features a peter pan collar and shiny jeweled buttons and, honestly, goes with just about anything from your closet. The satin quilted fabric may look heavy at first, but is actually not heavy in the least bit. I was comfortably warm and cozy wearing the Quilt Coat in the perfectly weighted jacket on 50 and 60-degree weather days. Buy at Hill House Home $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Something to note on the fit: the Quilt Coat silhouette is definitely on the looser side. I got my typical size large and had plenty of room to spare, but I wouldn’t recommend sizing down, as the coat’s fit is designed to be more relaxed and loose. The baggy fit is unflattering in the least bit, either.

Hill House Home Duvet Coat The Duvet Coat is a true older sister to the Quilt coat. Made with the same perfectly not-too-heavy-not-too-light satin fabric and eye-catching jeweled buttons, you’ll look stunning in this lilac-hued long quilt coat, whether you’re dressing up or dressing down. Like the Quilt Coat, the Duvet Coat fits loose; for me, this coat fits even looser—possibly due to the vent back pleat—than the Quilt coat. But, again, the baggy fit is not unflattering. I felt like this coat could transition quite well into winter because it’s a long coat, and you’ll have extra room with the looser fit to layer things like chunky sweaters and knitted scarves underneath if you want to keep yourself extra warm. Buy at Hill House Home $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Perhaps the greatest feature of both the Quilt Coat and the Duvet Coat is the fact that they’re both designed to be timeless and glamorous—like old-school Hollywood. You won’t find yourself five years from now—like I currently am with my old peacoat and faded North Face fleece—sifting through your closet, wondering why in the world you ever invested in them in the first place. They’re great capsule-collection pieces that will keep you warm, cozy, and stylish in the cool fall and winter days ahead. So stay warm—and chic—out there!

