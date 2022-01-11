The Chicest Long Puffer Coats to Peruse, Because It’s Freezing Out There

We’ve officially hit that part of winter when it’s a given (in most parts of the country, that is) that it's going to be downright freezing basically any time you decide to step outside. Naturally, if you want to avoid frostbite, you're going to need a long puffer coat for winter to keep you warm when you have to face the elements—not just any insulated coat will do.

When it’s this cold out, you're going to need a long puffer coat that’ll cover not only your upper body and midsection but also your butt and thighs—two key areas that don’t get any protection with shorter jackets. Without the added length you'll get with a long puffer coat, you’ll be left walking around with the lower half of your body way more exposed—and chilly—than it needs to be. Plus, this winter longer-length and full-length puffer coats are actually one of the biggest outerwear trends you can wear.

And, since the long puffer jacket trend is alive and well this season, plenty of retailers have caught on to the need to stock up on plenty of different chic (and cozy) styles to help you get through the rest of winter. Of course, it’s also easy to get so overwhelmed that you’re paralyzed by choice. Let this be your guide to finding the best long puffer coats for winter.

Amazon Essentials Midweight Puffer Coat How about a long puffer coat for $63? This Amazon Essentials option has plenty of five-star reviews, and great features to back those up. It features contoured seams for a fitted shape, along with plenty of pockets to stash your stuff—specifically, a hidden snap front placket, interior zipper chest pocket, and sherpa-lined hand warmer front pockets. A high collar helps protect your neck and chest from the chill. Buy at Amazon $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Athleta Boulevard Down Duster Coat Down from $290 This puffer has got everything down to your knees covered. It’s stuffed with lightweight RDS FeatherDry down, so you won’t feel like you’re wearing a suit of armor every time you head outside. The coat is also water-repellent, allowing you to stay nice and warm, even in moist conditions. A two-way zipper lets you move freely and add extra insulation to select body parts, as needed Buy at Athleta $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gap 100% Recycled Relaxed Midi Puffer Coat Prefer your coat to have a little bulk to it? This puffer coat has some oomph thanks to its Primaloft insulation. The jacket is made with 100% recycled polyester fabric and fill, so you can feel good about helping the planet. Cuffs at the sleeve, an attached hood, and microfleece lining in the pockets all add up to extra warmth for you. Buy at Gap $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Duffle Coat Down from $329 This puffer is packed with down to keep you comfortable when the temperatures drop. It also has a fleece lining to really retain warmth. The parka features a water-repellent finish, so you don’t need to stress about getting caught in the rain or snow. There’s also a two-way zipper to allow you to zip from the top or bottom. Choose from a range of colors, including Black, Cement, Nordic Blue, and Misty Rose. Buy at Eddie Bauer $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lands' End Lightweight Packable Down Puffer Coat A good puffer coat doesn’t have to weigh a ton. This Lands' End coat features 800 fill power down for a next-level warm that isn’t heavy or bulky. A water-resistant shell and lining, along with attached hood and bungee cord lock, helps you stay dry no matter the weather conditions. Zippered pockets also help your stuff stay firmly in place. Another cool perk? This coat rolls up and packs into its own pocket, so it’s easy to tote around, even when you don’t need it. Buy at Lands' End $ 54

