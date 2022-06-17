Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve been alive the past two years, chances are you’ve heard about, seen, or perhaps even owned the insanely popular, ridiculously comfortable nap dress that Hill House Home introduced during the height of the pandemic. With a nation trapped at home for the greater part of two years, it’s not surprising that this chic and cozy lounge dress became a fashion favorite of homebound women across the country, inspiring trends like “cottage core” and “grandmillennial” in the fashion space.

Hill House Home blew up in popularity after the debut of its nap dress, but nowadays the company is experimenting with even more exciting products, including sleepwear and robes.

As a true homebody who lives for comfort, I can certainly appreciate a good robe—one that can survive coffee spills, numerous wash cycles, and years of wear. And while I was at first unsure about Hill House Home’s Hotel Robe, which comes in several gorgeous styles, my mind was quickly changed when I saw a slew of uber-famous celebrities, including singer Camila Cabello and Euphoria’s Maude Apatow wearing these gorgeous robes while getting ready for this year’s Met Gala event. I immediately had to see why some of the world’s most beloved celebrities were rocking this newly released robe, so I put the Hotel Robe to the test to see if it lived up to my expectations in terms of comfort, style, and functionality.

True to a real hotel robe you’ll find in upscale accommodations, Hill House Home’s Hotel Robe has an oversized, loose fit, but if you’re like me and want your robes to feel like you’re wearing a security blanket, then you should feel right at home in this insanely cozy piece. I didn’t feel like I needed to size down from my typical sizing, either, to achieve the right fit, as the styles tend to fit a range of sizes.

The robe’s prints are also absolutely stunning and different from what you’ll find from other designers. A few of the prints, including the pastel trellis and the blue botanical, are designs featured on their famous dresses as well, in case you’re a fan of matching. You can even have your robe monogrammed if you want to personalize your selection. And these robes aren’t just for women, either; they carry styles for both men and children as well, so commence the family matching!

As for the feel, I can’t stress enough how comfortable and soft this luxury robe is. The fluffy fabric is forgiving and velvety, made from 100 percent micro cotton and produced in Portugal. The fabric is not too heavy either; it’s a robe you can rock all year round without fear of overheating during those summer mornings over a cup of coffee.

Dare we say that if you want to feel like you’re really visiting a five-star hotel and spa, it’s worth considering pairing your Hill House Hotel Robe with a matching bath headband. All this to say that you won’t regret investing in this celebrity-approved piece; just make sure to snag one before they sell out!

