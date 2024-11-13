Clothing

Hill House Home’s Gorgeous Nap Dresses Are on Sale Right Now

NAP TIME

Run—don’t sashay—while you can get these super popular dresses at the best prices of the year.

Hill House Home gained a cult following for its ultra-femme, retro-inspired, and frilly yet comfortable dresses during 2020, and their popularity endured post-pandemic.

What started with the nap dress craze in 2020, an all-purpose day-or-night take on casualwear, sparked the cottage-core trend and grew into a lasting sartorial obsession that we just can’t seem to shake. After hugely successful collaborations with many brands—and even Netflix’s Bridgerton TV series—Hill House Home’s success shows no signs of slowing. Aside from the feminine designs and quality fabric, the frocks are made to flatter all body types.

Right now these celebrity-favorite dresses are marked down right now for the brand’s annual sale. Through Dec. 2, score 30 percent of the entire site with the code EVERYTHING30.

Organza Ellie Nap Dress
Down From $260
Now’s the time to invest in the O.G. nap dress while it’s on rare sale.
Buy At Hill House Home$-3

Cosette Dress
Down From $298
This ’60s-inspired mini is an absolute dream.
Buy At Hill House Home

Matilda Dress
Down From $198
The perfect fall midi dress.
Buy At Hill House Home

Dominique Dress
Down From $228
Swooning over this watercolor floral print.
Buy At Hill House Home

Lace Cosima Nap Dress
Down From $268
We love the smocked bodice and boat neck on this frock.
Buy At Hill House Home

