Hill House Home Just Dropped a Nostalgic American Girl Doll Capsule

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I may still be a little salty that American Girl retired Molly McIntire (my favorite doll) at the end of 2025, but even I have to admit the brand is having an iconic year. The generation‑defining company is celebrating its 40th anniversary, its vintage Molly doll just popped up on Antiques Roadshow, and today the company is rolling out a much‑anticipated collaboration with nap-dress atelier Hill House Home—perfectly timed for Mother’s Day.

The brands’ nostalgic collection pulls directly from the wardrobes of four American Girl characters—Felicity, Addy, Kirsten, and Samantha—translating their historic heritage patterns into pieces that feel both timeless and straight out of the nap‑dress universe.

Hill House Home.

If you’re the family-matching type, you’ll be able to grab a frock for yourself, your doll, and even your mini‑me, thanks to matching styles available in women’s, kids’, and doll sizes.

The American Girl x Hill House Home collection features signature styles like the classic Ellie Nap Dress ($198) and the Scarlett Midi Nap Dress ($248), as well as coordinating doll and children’s pieces. You’ll find elements of things like Felicity’s signature florals and Samantha’s turn‑of‑the‑century burgundy plaid, reworked in Hill House Home’s girly-but-grown‑up aesthetic. Even as a diehard Molly girl, I can admit the other characters’ looks make for some seriously gorgeous dresses.

Hill House Home.

Fans have reportedly requested this collaboration for years; it’s safe to say shopper demand will be high, and pieces won’t stay in stock for long.

The American Girl x Hill House Home doll and children’s pieces will be available to shop on American Girl, while the women’s and additional children’s pieces will be available exclusively through Hill House Home.