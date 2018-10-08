Hillary and Bill Clinton to Go on Tour

Bill and Hillary Clinton announced Monday that they are going on tour, visiting four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019 across North America. The series is called “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.” “Attendees will have the opportunity to hear one-of-a-kind conversations with the two leaders as they tell their stories from some of the most impactful moments in modern history,” the tour promoter Live Nation said in a press release on Monday. These conversations will feature “stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped [the Clinton's'] historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future,” the press release added. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
