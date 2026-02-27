Hillary Aide Blasts MAGA Rep’s Bonkers ‘Screaming’ Claim

Hillary Clinton’s adviser was quick to clap back at GOP Rep. Nancy Mace as she lobbed a series of accusations that the former secretary of state melted down during her deposition.

Video of Thursday’s Clinton grilling in the Jeffrey Epstein probe could be released as soon as Friday afternoon. But the South Carolina lawmaker, 48, has already been giving her own version of events in a spree of X posts on Friday morning. Clinton’s adviser Nick Merrill quickly pushed back against Mace’s claims.

“You made something up. I corrected you. You can become unglued all you want today, just tell the truth,” Merrill shot back at Mace’s claim that Clinton,78, became “unglued,” and was “screaming,” at Mace.

Hillary Clinton's adviser slams Rep. Nancy Mace on X. X

“If Hillary Clinton’s spokesperson is scared about my line of questioning from yesterday and how unglued Hillary became (screaming at me); just wait until I get in front of Bill,” Mace initially posted on X.

House Oversight Committee members have largely left the specifics of what was said in the hours of questioning for when the video and transcript are released.

But Mace went on a posting rampage on X Friday about the deposition and also made a series of accusations on camera.

Former staffers told journalists that Mace was prone to acting erratically while in office, including demanding that her employees bring booze to after-hours parties at her home. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“Part of the episode where Hillary came unglued yesterday and was screaming -- was to deflect from the fact Lutnick tried to raise money from Epstein for Hillary after she denied seeking funds from Epstein in her testimony,” Mace wrote on X.

“And shockingly, shamefully and embarrassingly she tried to use 9/11 as a shield. Extremely unpatriotic and offensive to every victim of terrorism and sexual abuse survivor - ever,” the lawmaker wrote.

Rep. Nancy Mace with House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer speaking during a press conference ahead of former President Bill Clinton's closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on February 27, 2026. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

She also accused the former first lady’s spokesperson of trying to “spin Hillary’s meltdown.”

“Hillary Clinton shamefully used the terrorist attack of 9/11 as a scapegoat to cover for her and her family’s close relationship with Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell,” Mace wrote. “In fact, Lutnick appeared to be key to Hillary trying to fundraise off Epstein for her failed presidential campaign LONG after Epstein was a well-known convicted pedophile (2015).”

One of multiple posts from Rep. Nancy Mace on X about the Hillary Clinton deposition. X

Hillary Clinton's adviser responds to Rep. Nancy Mace's accusations about the former secretary of state's deposition regarding 9/11 and Howard Lutnick. X

“Keep spinning Hillary, cause that’s what you have to do your part in one of the greatest cover ups in American history,” the South Carolina Republican went on.

Merrill fired back at Mace for her 9/11 allegation as well. Clinton was a sitting senator representing New York at the time of the attack.

“3,000 people died on 9/11. 650 of them worked for Howard Lutnick’s firm. He lost hundreds of colleagues including his own brother. That’s was the nature of her relationship with him, as she worked tirelessly to help New York rebuild after the most deadly terrorist attack in our nation’s history,” Merrill wrote.

“Also aren’t you in a deposition right now? Why are you tweeting? Call Howard Lutnick. Do your job,” he added.

Mace’s posts did take place while former President Bill Clinton was being deposed.

Hillary Clinton appeared calm while speaking to the media after her deposition to the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, but she accused GOP lawmakers of asking about UFOs and the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

While specifics about the line of fundraising questions are yet to be revealed, Epstein files released at the end of January showed Lutnick invited Epstein to a 2015 fundraiser for Clinton. It was not clear if the pedophile attended, and campaign finance records do not show him donating to her 2016 campaign.

Just before she walked with other Republican lawmakers into Friday’s deposition, Mace leveled a series of accusations to reporters waiting outside.

Even her colleague Chairman James Comer seemed uneasy as he passed the mic to Mace, reminding her that she was on TV and to answer “quick.”

In response to a question about Clinton being pressed about racy photos of her husband in the Epstein files, Mace claimed Clinton mostly deferred to her husband. Then Mace said that in answer to some very pointed questions, Clinton responded by screaming.

Asked to clarify, the MAGA lawmaker kept going.

“She was unhinged, and I hope that President Clinton is less unhinged today than his wife was yesterday. You’ll see it,” she declared.