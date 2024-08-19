Hillary and Kamala Have ‘Quietly Bonded’ in Recent Years
BESTIES
Although Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris didn’t have much of a relationship before the latter became vice president, the two women have “quietly bonded” behind the scenes in recent years, according to The New York Times. Even before President Joe Biden’s announcement that he wouldn’t seek re-election last month, Clinton was championing Harris as his successor should he choose to stand down, people briefed on her thinking told the newspaper. The pair are two decades apart in age but nevertheless share commonalities, including their backgrounds as lawyers tilting at glass ceilings. They have enjoyed strategy discussions and dinners at Clinton’s Washington home, with Clinton weighing in on Harris’ search for a running mate in recent weeks. The former secretary of state is in “happy warrior” mode as she prepares to deliver an opening-night speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, two people close to her said, characterizing it as a passing of the torch. “Nothing would make Hillary happier than seeing the first in history beat the worst in history,” Philippe Reines, a former Clinton senior adviser who’s been playing Trump in Harris’ debate coaching sessions, told the Times.