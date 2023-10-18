Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai Become Broadway Producers for ‘Suffs’
‘UNSUNG HEROES’
Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai are famed for their political work and activism. Now both are becoming Broadway producers, having signed on to produce Shaina Taub’s musical Suffs, about the fight for women’s right to vote in the early 20th century (“Suffs” being what the women called themselves, short for “suffragists”). The musical first played at the Public Theater last year to mixed reviews; Taub has since revised it. Clinton said, “I am thrilled to join with the team behind Suffs in bringing Shaina Taub’s remarkable musical about the unsung heroes of the American women’s suffrage movement to the Broadway stage—where it rightly belongs...Suffs paints a vivid picture of the necessary battles for democracy and equality that are still being fought today.” Yousafzai said, “I loved Suffs when I saw it last year at The Public Theater. Many women around the world are still fighting for equality—and we draw inspiration and strength through learning the stories of those who came before us.” Suffs will open at the Music Box Theatre on April 18, 2024—just in time for 2024 Tony Award nominations.