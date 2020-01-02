Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast
Hillary Clinton is set to become the 11th chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the first woman to take up the post. The former U.S. secretary of state said in a statement that it was a “great privilege” to be appointed for the role, which she will begin immediately and serve for a five-year period. Clinton will succeed Dr. Tom Moran, who died in New York in 2018 at age 65. The role involves making appearances at ceremonies, such as graduations, and also serving as an ambassador for the university abroad. Clinton, who previously was awarded an honorary degree from Queen’s in 2018, will also act as an adviser to the school’s vice chancellor, Ian Greer, and senior management. As former first lady, she visited Northern Ireland with her husband, then-President Bill Clinton, in 1995. He was the first serving U.S. president to visit Northern Ireland. The chair of Queen’s said in a statement that Clinton “has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader,” adding that she will be an “incredible advocate” for the university.