Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump on NFL Comments, Kushner Emails
BRUTAL
In a new interview to promote her book with Zerlina Maxwell for the "SiriusXM Town Hall," set to stream Monday night, Hillary Clinton responded to both President Donald Trump's attacks on NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem and the recent revelations that Jared Kushner used a private email account to conduct White House business. "I think it’s deeply troubling that the president would be attacking black athletes for expressing their opinions peacefully," Clinton said, adding, "I just couldn’t help thinking that he has attacked these black athletes for peacefully protesting, but he doesn’t really attack white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klanners, or Vladimir Putin, who interfered in our election." She said she found the comments particularly disturbing because Trump made his comments during a "desperate" time for the people of Puerto Rico. "I’m not sure he knows that Puerto Ricans are American citizens," Clinton remarked. The former secretary of state also blasted "the hypocrisy of this administration, who knew there was no real scandal," with her private email server, but made it the number one issue of Trump's campaign against her. "It’s just the height of hypocrisy," Clinton said.