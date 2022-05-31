Clinton Campaign Lawyer Acquitted of Lying to the FBI in Trump-Russia Case

The federal investigation of a Clinton-connected lawyer over his role in spreading news of a Trump-Russia mystery—the still-unexplained computer links between the Trump Organization and Russia’s powerful Alfa Bank—has ended just like the conundrum he shared. It was a dud.

On Tuesday, a jury found Michael A. Sussman was not guilty of lying to the FBI when he passed along computer signal information to the feds—but allegedly didn’t tell them he was a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party.

Sussmann was indicted in September 2021 and charged with a single count of “willfully and knowingly” making a “materially false” statement to a federal agent. He was the primary target of a politically charged prosecution led by a Justice Department attorney that Republicans had hoped would be the counter to the much-maligned Trump-Russia investigation.

When the independent team led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up its probe, the Trump administration started its own investigation of that investigation. The administration tapped Special Counsel John H. Durham, then the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, to lead his own mission. Sussman was supposed to be his first major takedown.

Shortly after the jury verdict acquitted Sussman, Durham put out a statement: “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”

During the two week trial, federal investigators laid out what they considered clear evidence that Sussmann had purposefully hidden his political ties—and the fact that he was, at the time, charging hourly fees for Clinton and Democrats—when he approached the FBI with details that would spark an investigation that naturally would harm the Trump presidential campaign just two months before the 2016 election.

As the Durham team of investigators put it in the indictment, “Sussmann lied about the capacity in which he was providing the allegations to the FBI. Specifically, Sussmann stated falsely that he was not doing his work on the aforementioned allegations ‘for any client.” They asserted that the FBI was duped into thinking Sussmann “was acting as a good citizen merely passing along information, not as a paid advocate or political operative.”

But until the very eve of trial, Sussmann maintained that he did, in fact, make it clear he was on the Democrats’ payroll—but that he truly believed the tip he was turning over was evidence of suspicious activity.

Sussmann’s legal team portrayed the story this way in a court filing on Friday: A renown South African computer scientist, Rodney Joffe, approached Sussman with never-before-seen data that showed odd computer transmissions between computer servers used by the Trump Organization in the United States and Alfa Bank in Russia.

Sussmann, an established attorney in Washington with a cybersecurity law practice, reached out to his contact at the FBI, Jim Baker, who was then the bureau’s top lawyer. They met the next day on Sept. 19, 2016, and Sussmann shared details with Baker that would kick off an FBI investigation with serious national security implications.

While Sussmann and his cybersecurity contact passed the story along to then-New York Times reporter Eric Lichtblau, FBI agents scrambled to make sense of computer data that was obtuse at best.

