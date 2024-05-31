Hillary Clinton Can’t Resist Cracking a Joke at Trump’s Conviction

Hillary Clinton made a not-so-subtle reference to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction Thursday while presenting an award in Washington, D.C.

The 2016 Democratic nominee—who lost the election to Trump after he mercilessly attacked her as “crooked” and his supporters chanted “lock her up” at rallies—seemingly couldn’t pass up the opportunity for a little payback. Arriving on stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Global Leadership Awards, Clinton said: “Thank you, thank you so much. Anything going on today?”

Clinton smiled and paused after delivering the line, which prompted loud cheers and applause from the audience. “Well, I have to tell you, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than right here,” she then continued, drawing laughter from the attendees.

Earlier Thursday, Clinton also unveiled some new merchandise for her Onward Together political organization, claiming on Instagram that the “design happened to be finalized today.” The picture in the post showed a mug bearing an image of an eerily faceless Clinton drinking from a teacup, surrounded by the caption: “TURNS OUT SHE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”