Hillary Clinton Defends Joe Biden Over How He Interacts With Women
Hillary Clinton defended former Vice President Joe Biden against allegations that he has has acted inappropriately by head kissing and touching the backs of women. In a video interview with People Magazine to promote her upcoming book, the former first lady said that the former veep should be judged for the “totality” of his record and that he “is a thoroughly decent human being who has served our country honorably and well for decades.” She said that focusing on the allegations of inappropriate behavior was just a distraction. “We can pick apart anybody. I mean, that’s a great spectator sport,” she said. “But this man who’s there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States. So get over it.”