Hillary Expands Her Arsenal Going Into 2020

Hillary Clinton has created a new nonprofit to supplement her post-2016 advocacy work, corporate records indicate.

The Onward Together Foundation was formed on June 3 by Ezra Reese, an attorney at Perkins Coie, Clinton’s longtime law firm, according to District of Columbia incorporation records. Its listed address is the same as that of Onward Together, the dark-money nonprofit that Clinton formed in 2017, and a sister political action committee, the Onward Together Committee.