Hillary Clinton Explains Why She’s ‘Excited’ About President Kamala Harris
GIRL POWER
Hillary Clinton can’t wait to watch Kamala Harris “prosecute” Donald Trump on the campaign trail and become the first woman president, the former secretary of state said in a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday night. Harris represents “an even sharper, clearer choice in this election,” Clinton wrote. “On one side is a convicted criminal who cares only about himself and is trying to turn back the clock on our rights and our country. On the other is a savvy former prosecutor and successful vice president who embodies our faith that America’s best days are still ahead. It’s old grievances versus new solutions.” Clinton acknowledged that it still weighs on her that she “couldn’t break that highest, hardest glass ceiling” in her own unsuccessful presidential bids. While she said she was “excited” about Harris’ own White House prospects, Clinton noted that the vice president will “face unique additional challenges as the first Black and South Asian woman” at the top of a major party ticket. “That’s real,” Clinton said, “but we shouldn’t be afraid.” She and former President Bill Clinton were two of the first major Democratic figures to endorse Harris for president after she announced her candidacy on Sunday.