Hillary Clinton Faces Contempt Proceedings Over Epstein No-Show

Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced he would begin proceedings to hold Hillary Clinton in criminal contempt of Congress.

It came one day after the GOP lawmaker said he would also begin proceedings next week against former President Bill Clinton.

The former president and secretary of state both defied congressional subpoenas to give closed-door depositions to the House Oversight Committee as it investigates Jeffrey Epstein.

The former president did not show up for his deposition on Tuesday and the former secretary of state did not show up for hers on Wednesday after releasing a scathing letter to Comer.

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/GMfT2YX2vm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 13, 2026