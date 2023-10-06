Hillary Clinton Floats ‘Formal Deprogramming’ for MAGA ‘Cult Members’
EXTREME MEASURES
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday suggested that MAGA “cult members” supporting Donald Trump may need some type of “formal deprogramming.” Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, which is set to air in full on Monday, the former secretary of state said there remained a “sane part of the Republican caucus in the House” but added that “so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure.” “He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him?” Clinton asked. “You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.” She went on to say that she believed Trump would be the GOP nominee in 2024.