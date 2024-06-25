Hillary Clinton to Biden: Don’t Fall into These Trump Traps
SECRET SAUCE
Hillary Clinton has shared her pro tips with Joe Biden for how he can win his presidential debate against Donald Trump on Thursday. Writing in The New York Times, Clinton shared a gave a few words of wisdom to her fellow Democrat about what he’s up against. “I know the excruciating pressure of walking onto that stage and that it is nearly impossible to focus on substance when Mr. Trump is involved,” she wrote, citing the “blizzard of interruptions, insults and lies” she battled through during her debates with Trump in 2016. “It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate,” Clinton wrote. “It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.” She also said Trump’s trademark attempts to “throw his opponent off balance” will “fall flat” if Biden is “as direct and forceful” as he’d been with GOP hecklers during his State of the Union address in March. Clinton went on to highlight Biden’s record on job creation, rising incomes, and investment in clean energy. “He’ll win if that story comes through,” she wrote.