Hillary Clinton Joins New York’s Electoral College, Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Vote for Joe Biden

Read it at USA Today
There’s probably no one on earth who has a better reason to hate the Electoral College than her—but Hillary Clinton is now slated to be a participant in the system that saw her defeated four years ago. According to USA Today, President Donald Trump’s 2016 nemesis is listed by the New York State Board of Elections as one of 29 Democratic electors for the state. That means that, in the extremely likely event of Joe Biden winning the popular vote in New York, Clinton and her fellow electors will proudly cast their votes for him to replace Trump. In an interview broadcast on SiriusXM Progress, Clinton reportedly said: “Pretty sure I’ll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York... I can’t wait.”