Hillary Clinton Shades Trump at Official State Department Portrait Reveal
‘THE LAST ADMINISTRATION’
Hillary Clinton was fêted at a swanky State Department event Tuesday, during which her official portrait was finally revealed. The former Secretary of State used the opportunity to swipe at former President Donald Trump without ever saying his name, suggesting at one point that she delayed the event to avoid doing it during the “last administration.” She added of current Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who introduced her with a glowing speech: “We had burned so bridges with our allies and our friends, so reinstating a foreign policy that plays to the best of American values, that puts our interests and security front and center but does it in a way that actually brings people to us, not pushes them away—would have been thought to be extremely difficult, and indeed it was,” she said. “But it was accomplished.”