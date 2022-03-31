Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign and Democratic Party Agree to Pay Steele Dossier Fine

Read it at AP
The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign have agreed to a settlement in which they will pay $113,000 to the Federal Election Commission for costs accrued into just how the infamous Steele dossier came to be. The Democratic big hitters are accused of misreporting payments in order to hide money being paid to conduct opposition research into then-candidate Donald Trump’s alleged Russian ties. That research eventually became the Steele dossier and included such unforgettable nuggets as the “pee tape” Russians were said to have had of Trump in compromised circumstances. On election spending forms, the Clinton campaign tagged the spending as legal services.