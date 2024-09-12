Hillary Clinton Has Nickname for Her Post-Menopausal Belly
NAVEL-GAZING
Hillary Clinton revealed that she has embraced her post-menopausal belly by giving it a name: “Beulah.” The former secretary of state, 76, made the admission about her “newly thick midsection” in her new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty, released Tuesday. Clinton also talked about her life outside politics, describing a girls’ trip to Las Vegas. “We ate, we laughed, we danced like no one was watching,” Clinton writes, according to The Guardian. “Friendship, Adele, and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet? Life doesn’t get any better.” Elsewhere in the book, Clinton slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for taking “zero responsibility” for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Additionally, Clinton criticized the Israel-Gaza war-related protests that have rocked Columbia University, where she was appointed professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs, describing the campus as “tense with shock and grief.”