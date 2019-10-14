Hillary Clinton Says Meghan’s Race Is ‘Part of’ the Reason She Is Reviled by the British Media

The suggestion that Meghan Markle’s biracial heritage has played a part in the astonishingly negative coverage of her in British media is vehemently denied by the British press, both publicly and in private conversation.

It, is, however, difficult to explain the vitriol with which she is treated for having the temerity, say, to not distribute pictures of her kid to the press compared to the relatively subdued coverage of Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, said he was in no doubt there was a racist element to the coverage of her guest editorship of the magazine.

And now, no less a figure than Hillary Rodham Clinton (who was being interviewed together with her daughter Chelsea by The Times to promote their jointly-authored new book, The Book of Gutsy Women) has joined the debate.

Asked if Meghan is “a gutsy woman” writer Decca Aitkenhead says they exclaimed “Yes!” in unison.

Hillary describes herself as “a huge Meghan Markle fan,” and when asked about the advisability of Meghan suing The Mail on Sunday for publishing her letter to her father; Hillary diplomatically replies: “Oh, but our laws are so different,” before adding: “But I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable.”

Aitkenhead alludes to the racial angle, saying that plenty of people think the explanation is obvious to which Hillary replies: “Well, I think if the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody.”

Asked if she thinks Meghan's race is the case of the animosity she replies: “It’s certainly part of it.”

Chelsea then adds, “I think... it’s because she proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use. Anyone who has the temerity to break the mould of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly. I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And also isn’t willing to be bullied.”