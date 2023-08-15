Hillary Clinton Shares ‘Profound Sadness’ at Latest Trump Indictment
‘A TERRIBLE MOMENT’
Hillary Clinton said she felt “great profound sadness” on Monday night as her former presidential rival Donald Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury in relation to his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the state. Clinton spoke on The Rachel Maddow Show as news of the latest indictment was announced—with Trump and 18 of his allies charged with a total of 41 new counts in a broad racketeering case. Maddow asked Clinton if, given her previous warnings to the American public that Trump posed a threat to democracy, she felt “satisfaction” that more charges have been filed. “I don’t feel any satisfaction,” Clinton said. “I feel great—you know, just great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive.” She went on to say: “This is a terrible moment for our country, to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction may be that the system is working.”