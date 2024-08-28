Hillary Clinton Skips $100K-a-Head Harris Fundraiser Over Reported COVID Infection
CALLING IN SICK
Hillary Clinton was apparently one of the many DNC attendees to come down with COVID-19. The former secretary of state skipped a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris in the Hamptons, where she was scheduled to speak, and sent husband Bill in her stead, alongside second gentleman Doug Emhoff, reported Page Six. The event was held at Sag Harbor in the home of art collectors Lisa and Richard Perry. According to its invitation, the highest tier of tickets went for $100,000 each and teased, “This is likely to be one of the last small events in the NY area before the election, so it is not to be missed.” A source told Page Six about Clinton’s no-show, “They don’t have to show at these things.” There was another Democratic fundraiser at the home of MikeWorldWide chief Michael Kempner earlier in the day. According to Page Six, the two events combined to bring in more than $2 million.